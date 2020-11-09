Elon Musk’s Boring Company to join Tesla in Austin for new tunnel project

Elon Musk’s Boring Company has announced that it is joining Tesla in Austin, Texas for a new tunnel project.

It is already starting to hire.

The Boring Company is already involved in several tunnel and ‘Loop’ projects in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and in Maryland.

A ‘Loop’ consists of a tunnel with Tesla vehicles moving passenger autonomously at high speeds inside.

Now it is adding another one to the list.

The Boring Company has posted several jobs in Austin, Texas and tweeted something that makes it sound like they want to build a tunnel in the city:

“Rumor has it that “Austin Chalk” is geologically one of best soils for tunneling. Want to find out? Austin jobs now available.”

Musk’s startup is going to join its other company, Tesla, in Austin.

The project that they are going to be working on is currently unknown, but Musk has gained experience working with county officials, which is going to be helpful in pushing such a construction project through the approval process.

Electrek’s Take

Elon has talked about the Boring Company building loops and hyperloops at Tesla locations before, including between Fremont factory and Gigafactory Nevada.

I wouldn’t surprised if Boring Company coming to Austin would have something to do with Tesla.

I bet that they will be leveraging Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas project to build a Loop to Austin and then try to expand the Loop throughout the city — not unlike how they used the Las Vegas Convention center project to launch the Las Vegas loop.

If Elon can also use Tesla’s experience working with Austin officials for the Gigafactory project in order to seek approval for a Boring Company Loop, it could greatly increase the project’s chances of happening.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.