Tesla announces it deployed 20,000th charger in the Supercharger network

Tesla announced today that the Supercharger network has now reached a total of 20,000 stalls around the world.

Over the last few years, Tesla has made several grand promises about expanding the Supercharger network, but it has been falling short.

The delay appeared to be at least partly related to the deployment of the new generation of the Supercharger technology, Supercharger V3, which itself saw several delays.

Last year, Tesla finally launched the Supercharger V3 and picked up Supercharger installations around the world.

At the end of last year, Tesla had over 15,000 Superchargers installed at 1,716 locations around the world.

Now Tesla is announcing today that it has deployed its 20,000th Supercharger:

20k Superchargers and counting pic.twitter.com/urudyt9Eui — Tesla (@Tesla) November 8, 2020

It shows that Tesla has greatly accelerated deployment of new stations in the last few months since we reported just in September that the automaker had about 17,500 Superchargers in the network.

The rate of deployment is important since Tesla is trying to keep up its infrastructure capacity with the new record vehicle deliveries it is currently achieving.

The capacity of the network is also increasing faster with each station thanks to the higher charging output of Supercharger V3, which is reducing the time spent per charging session.

Alongside its Supercharger network, which enables fast-charging for long-distance travel, Tesla is also growing its Destination Charger network for charging at lower speeds overnight at hotels and other destinations.

