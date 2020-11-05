Quick Charge Podcast: November 5, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla obtains approval on Model Y made in China — pointing to imminent launch
- Elon Musk is going to Tesla Gigafactory Berlin to boost hiring effort, will personally interview candidates
- Tesla (TSLA) wins contract for new giant battery in Australia
- Tesla (TSLA) receives massive new order of Tesla Semi electric trucks — biggest yet?
- Tesla starts delivering cars with TeslaCam/Sentry Mode storage device
- GM starts hiring effort for its Ultium battery factory, shows construction progress
- EGEB: Biden confirms US would rejoin Paris Agreement on Jan. 20
- VW CEO: a Biden win is better for our global electric car strategy
- Voro Motors has an epic high-speed and long-range electric scooter coming
Sponsored by Electrify America: Discover all the new and innovative ways that Electrify America is providing freedom for electric vehicle drivers at ElectrifyAmerica.com.
Want to see the face behind the voice? Watch the YouTube Version Here:
Electrek Daily Channel
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.