Tesla starts delivering cars with TeslaCam/Sentry Mode storage device

Tesla is apparently starting to deliver cars with its own TeslaCam/Sentry Mode storage device.

Sentry Mode is Tesla’s integrated surveillance system inside its vehicles using the Autopilot cameras around the car to record potential vandalism or other incidents.

Tesla owners have to plug a storage device in one of the USB ports in the center console, and footage recorded by Sentry Mode and TeslaCam, the automaker’s dashcam feature, will be stored on it.

The feature was first launched after thieves, especially in the Bay Area, started targeting Tesla vehicles — resulting in a stream of cars left with broken windows and valuables missing.

It helped police catch thieves, but some were concerned about thieves catching up to the system and stealing the storage device with the footage of the break-in.

We previously reported on how Tesla changed its design with the Model 3 refresh — adding a USB port inside the glovebox and allowing owners to lock a storage device inside it.

Now we learn that Tesla is even providing its own storage device, according to a closer look at the Model 3 refresh by a Chinese YouTube channel.

Here’s a close-up of the USB storage device that Tesla is including with new 2021 Model 3 vehicles:

It appears to be a Tesla-branded SAMSUNG BAR Plus 64GB, which retails for about $20.

At this point, it’s still unclear which vehicles are getting the device included.

Electrek’s Take

I always thought that it made sense for Tesla to include a storage device already formatted for Tesla Sentry Mode and TeslaCam.

Unfortunately, this is not exactly the best solution ever as 64 GB can full up pretty quick depending on your use of Sentry Mode.

But Tesla drivers can always upgrade to an SSD if they feel the need.

As for pre-refresh owners, we still think that a Jeda USB hub and a Samsung portable SSD is the best solution.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.