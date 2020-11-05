Elon Musk is going to Tesla Gigafactory Berlin to boost hiring effort, will personally interview candidates

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that he is going to Tesla Gigafactory Berlin today to boost the local hiring effort, and he will personally interview candidates.

Tesla’s vision of massive factories have many advantages in terms of economies of scale, but they do offer challenges when it comes to hiring.

Every market has a limited pool of qualified workers, even with these higher-than-usual unemployment figures lately.

When you plan to hire 10,000 workers at a location, you will inevitably run into issues staffing some positions.

Tesla and Panasonic found it particularly hard with Gigafactory 1 in Nevada, where they had to put in place educational programs to train a workforce in a region not particularly known for manufacturing.

With Gigafactory Berlin, Tesla would be expected to have an easier job recruiting since Germany is known for its strong auto industry.

Nonetheless, Tesla is planning to hire thousands of workers at the factory, and that is going to be hard no matter what.

Musk plans to participate in the hiring effort himself. The CEO’s jet landed in Germany early this morning:

Landed in Schönefeld, Brandenburg, DE. pic.twitter.com/zgggS7qQdr — Elon Musk & SpaceX's Jet (@ElonJet) November 5, 2020

Musk took to Twitter to announce that he will be personally interviewing engineers for positions at Gigafactory Berlin:

Recruiting ace engineers for Giga Berlin! Will interview in person tomorrow on site. Send resume to 25Guns@Tesla.com. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2020

Tesla is expected to employ almost as many workers at the factory as there are people in the town of Grünheide, where the plant is currently under construction.

Recent drone videos of the construction site show great progress at the plant, but we also learned that Tesla recently fired the head of the project.

Tesla is planning to start production at the new factory in July 2021, and it needs to stick to a strict construction timeline to be ready to start production in just 12 months.

The start of production at the factory is also linked to the launch of the Model Y in Europe.

