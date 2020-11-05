GM starts hiring effort for its Ultium battery factory, shows construction progress

GM is kicking off its hiring effort and making construction progress at its Ultium battery factory under its new Ultium Cells LLC joint-venture with LG Chem.

The new startup is looking to hire over 1,000 workers that will support the production of GM’s future electric vehicles.

In December 2019, GM announced its own battery factory in partnership with LG Chem in Lordstown, Ohio.

The project, called Ultium Cells LLC, will produce “more than 30 gigawatt hours with flexibility for expansion” — making it a “gigafactory,” which is a term popularized by Tesla and first used for Tesla’s Gigafactory Nevada.

GM broke ground in May and started deploying the first steel structures in July.

Now the automaker is sharing new images of the progress made at the plant over the last few months (pictures are from October 23):

Also, GM announced that it is starting its hiring effort to staff the battery factory today:

“Starting today, job seekers can apply for positions on the Ultium Cells LLC website. The plant will begin actively hiring for key positions to execute the set up and launch of battery cell manufacturing. Additional job openings will be posted to the website as they become available.”

The website is only showing 14 positions at the time of writing, but it is expected to increase as they make progress.

Thomas Gallagher, plant director of Ultium Cells LLC Lordstown factory, commented:

“We are excited to share our vision of an all-electric future as we begin adding members to our highly-technical battery cell manufacturing team. This facility will lead us into a new era of manufacturing and sustainability as we push toward a zero-emissions future. We are very grateful for the Lordstown community’s continued support.”

GM closed its vehicle factory in Lordstown, but the automaker sold it to Lordstown Motors who is reopening the plant to produce electric pickup trucks.

Between Lordstown Motors and now Ultium Cells LLC, it looks like the region could actually end up in a better situation despite GM closing the factory.

The deal between GM and LG Chem at the factory is reminiscent of the deal Tesla made with Panasonic to build Gigafactory Nevada.

Like Gigafactory Nevada providing batteries for Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicle programs, Ultium Cells LLC is going to build batteries for GM’s upcoming electric vehicles — starting with the Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer EV.

