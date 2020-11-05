Tesla obtains approval on Model Y made in China — pointing to imminent launch

Tesla has received approval from the Chinese government to register its new Model Y made in China, pointing to the imminent start of production.

As we previously reported, Tesla has taken a new vehicle introduction strategy for Model Y. Unlike previous vehicle programs, which were launched in different markets with vehicles imported from Tesla’s Fremont factory in California, Tesla is only introducing Model Y in new markets once the vehicle is being produced there.

For the past nine months, Tesla has been expanding Gigafactory Shanghai to prepare for the production of the electric SUV.

The plant has more than doubled in size.

Last month, Tesla released new pictures of the upcoming Model Y Shanghai factory

Now, the Chinese Ministry of Industry & Information Technology has registered the made-in-China Model Y:

BREAKING: @Tealacn completed the filing of MIC Model Y & now it’s listed as registered with China Ministry of Industry & Information Technology. The photo below clearly shows it’s a Model Y made in 🇨🇳 cuz it carries the badge of 特斯拉 (Tesla in Chinese). Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/cXFUyJET0W — Ray4️⃣Tesla⚡️🚘☀️🔋 (@ray4tesla) November 5, 2020

It could mean that Tesla is getting ready to start production of the new electric SUV in China.

However, they still need a production permit from the government, and company officials have been guiding a start of deliveries in early 2021.

The hype around the Model Y in China is high, and the vehicle is expected to make a big splash in the small SUV/crossover segment, which is hugely popular in China.

Startups like Nio and Xpeng have been quick to address it with their own first electric vehicles.

Last month, an analyst of the auto market in China estimated that Tesla could sell as many as 30,000 Model Y vehicles per month once the cheaper version of the electric SUV is available.

That’s about three times bigger than Tesla’s Model 3 sales in the country.

Electrek’s Take

I wouldn’t be surprised at this point if Tesla manages to produce a few hundred to a few thousand Model Y vehicles in China by the end of the year, but I think the automaker might stick to deliveries in early 2021 — likely January.

I am excited for the launch of Model Y in China, which has obviously become a key market for every electric automaker, but Model Y probably won’t move the needle much until Q2 2021 when Tesla can reach higher volume production.

