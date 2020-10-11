Tesla update lets you lock Sentry Mode/TeslaCam storage in glovebox

Tesla is updating the interior of the Model 3 to let owners lock their Sentry Mode/TeslaCam storage device in the glovebox.

Sentry Mode is Tesla’s integrated surveillance system inside its vehicles using the Autopilot cameras around the car to record potential vandalism or other incidents.

Tesla owners have to plug a storage device in one of the USB ports in the center console and footage recorded by Sentry Mode and TeslaCam, the automaker’s dashcam feature, will be stored on it.

The feature was first launched after thieves, especially in the Bay Area, started targeting Tesla vehicles – resulting in a stream of cars left with broken windows and valuables missing.

It helped police catch thieves, but some were concerned about thieves catching up to the system and stealing the storage device with the footage of the break-in.

Now we learn that Tesla is introducing a solution with the new Model 3 2021 refresh that we have been reporting on over the last few days.

Tesla has updated the glovebox to now get a USB port on the top left corner of it, according to a picture of the updated design seen by Electrek.

The new port is going to connect to Tesla’s MCU and enable Tesla owners to use with a storage device, like a portable SSD, in order to record Sentry Mode and TeslaCam events.

Recently, Tesla started pushing a new software update with a new feature called ‘Glovebox PIN’.

In Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, there is no physical button to open the glovebox and drivers have to open it through a command on the center touchscreen.

With the new feature, anyone is required to enter a PIN code in order to open the glovebox.

Combining the updated 2021 Model 3 design with this new features results in Tesla owners now being able to secure their Sentry Mode/TeslaCam storage device in a locked glovebox.

Electrek’s Take

This is a very cool update and something that I suspected as I reported in my Model 3 2021 center console report.

The fact that the phone charger is now integrated into the center console and there’s no easy access access underneath it, where the current USB ports are located, there had to be another solution for the storage device.

I think this is very smart.

For current Model 3 and Model Y owners, you still have the option to get the Jeda USB hub, which enables you to hide the storage device in a seamless hub that looks like it’s part of the car while also giving you more ports.

We are starting to figure out that there are a lot more changes to the Model 3 with the 2021 update. We will have more to report in the coming days as we can confirm more.

If you know more about the update, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me at Fred@electrek.co, via Wickr: Fredev (encrypted and anonymous), or through my social media: Twitter and Instagram.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.