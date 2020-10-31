Quick Charge Podcast: October 31, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla pushes new Full Self-Driving Beta update, Elon Musk says could slash interventions by a third
- Watch Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta’s performance from the sky with scary near-miss
- Tesla (TSLA) still holds impressive 18% market share of global EV sales, but that’s about to change
- Tesla tests Supercharger limited time discounts to offset expensive peak demand charges
- Ford releases more details about Mustang Mach-E’s hands-free autonomous driving capability
- GM unveils 1977 K5 Blazer-E with electric power thanks to its upcoming eCrate conversion kit
- EGEB: Exxon to lay off 1,900 US employees
- Climate Crisis Weekly: Electrek obviously backs Biden, we each explain why
