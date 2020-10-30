Tesla (TSLA) still holds impressive 18% market share of global EV sales, but that’s about to change

The latest data shows Tesla (TSLA) still holds an impressive 18% market share of the global electric car market.
That’s about to change, and it’s not going to be a bad thing for Tesla, who is about to get a smaller piece of a much bigger pie.
For years now, Tesla has been leading the electric vehicle market (BEV and PHEV) with large volume production and deliveries of several vehicle programs.
Model 3 and Model Y are leading EV sales in many markets, while Model S and Model X are still beating many other electric vehicles in terms of volume.
Other automakers have only been able to achieve a fraction of Tesla’s sales in the sector as they mostly stuck to low volume compliance electric cars.
The result is that Tesla now holds roughly 18% of the global electric vehicle market year-to-date in 2020 with Volkswagen coming at a distant second with only a third of Tesla’s volume (via EV Sales Blogspot):
|Pl.
|Brands
|Sept sales
|Year-to-Date sales
|Market share
|1
|Tesla
|65,814
|316,820
|18%
|2
|Volkswagen
|24,035
|113,091
|6%
|3
|BYD
|18,631
|104,176
|6%
|4
|BMW
|15,525
|101,270
|6%
|5
|Renault
|13,300
|68,928
|4%
|6
|Mercedes-Benz
|17,836
|68,855
|4%
|7
|Volvo
|11,838
|67,561
|4%
|8
|Audi
|12,385
|67,304
|4%
|9
|Hyundai
|11,510
|63,679
|4%
|10
|Kia
|10,937
|59,840
|3%
|11
|SGMW
|19,023
|58,785
|3%
|12
|SAIC
|9,967
|51,275
|3%
|13
|Peugeot
|6,994
|43,498
|2%
|14
|Nissan
|6,936
|42,181
|2%
|15
|GAC
|7,083
|39,833
|2%
|16
|Toyota
|5,144
|31,101
|2%
|17
|Ford
|2,944
|30,432
|2%
|18
|Mitsubishi
|3,417
|28,208
|2%
|19
|Porsche
|4,203
|27,928
|2%
|20
|Nio
|4,203
|26,498
|1%
|Others
|73,177
|371,030
|21%
|Total
|345,519
|1,784,293
|100%
However, this domination from Tesla is about to change as the electric vehicle market as a whole is about to shift significantly in the next few years.
Electrek’s Take
Currently, Tesla has about 18% of a global EV market that itself has about 3% fo the global passenger vehicle market.
In short, Tesla has a big piece of a small pie.
Things are about to change fast with more than a dozen new all-electric vehicle programs launching over the next 12 months alone, and many more to come in the next few years.
Personally, I predict that the EV market share will more than double to between 7 and 10% of the global auto market in 2021 alone.
I expect Tesla is going to grow its sales by roughly 50% next year, which is going to help, but I think that Volkswagen with the ID.3 and ID.4, Audi with Q4 e-tron, Ford with the Mustang Mach E, Nissan with Ariya, and many more, are going to have an even greater impact than Tesla increasing sales by 50%.
Therefore, Tesla’s market share of the EV market will drop, but it will be a smaller piece of a much bigger market. I think they will still keep the lead, but it will be closer to 12% of the market if EV sales reach between 7 and 10% of the global auto market.
What do you think is going to be the market share of EVs in 2021? Let us know your predictions in the comment section below.
