Watch Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta’s performance from the sky with scary near-miss

Today, we take a look at an interesting new video showing Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta’s performance from the sky in a new drone video with a scary near-miss.

As we reported last week, Tesla has started pushing the first version of its “Full Self-Driving” feature that autonomously navigates on both city streets and highways.

However, the feature is in beta and it is not truly “Full Self-Driving” (FSD) since it requires the driver to always be ready to take over and correct the system when needed.

Only a few owners currently have access to the beta software in the “early access program,” but Tesla allowed them to share videos of their experience.

One of those owners who is going by “Brandon M” on YouTube has been sharing the good and the bad of the early version of Tesla’s FSD feature.

We shared some of his videos in our early collection of Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta videos.

Now he is back with an interesting video that features a continuous drone shot of his Model 3 while testing the Full Self-Driving Beta:

As you can see, the video starts off with a very scary near-miss where the Model 3 seemed to want to smash into a parked car.

Due to the angle of the parked car, it almost looked like the FSD wanted to follow the car, but it was clearly parked and it didn’t look like it was about to brake without Brandon’s intervention.

It’s a good reminder that this “Full Self-Driving Beta” is not truly self-driving, as it really requires a driver to monitor the system and be ready to take over at all times.

The FSD beta had a few other hiccups during the eight-minute test, but it also performed well at some tasks.

As noted by our sister site DroneDJ, the self-flying capability of the Skydio drone pretty much outshines Tesla’s FSD in this video.

Obviously, navigating a 3D world with the freedom of moving up and down is completely different than moving on a 2D surface with traffic rules, but it’s nonetheless impressive to see the drone effortlessly avoid trees and power lines.

Interestingly, we previously reported that several early Tesla Autopilot engineers ended up working on Skydio’s drone.

