Quick Charge Podcast: October 28, 2020

- Tesla Autopilot loses to GM Super Cruise due to lack of driver monitoring in industry-wide test
- Tesla Model 3 2021 EPA rating shows Tesla’s efficiency supremacy
- Tesla should sell its self-driving computer chips, says comma.ai’s George Hotz
- Watch Lordstown Endurance electric truck in a tug of war against a gas F-150
- Closer look at the GMC Hummer EV electric pickup truck
- BMW to bring 2 new Mini electric crossovers to market
- China plans 2035 gas car ban that doesn’t actually ban gas cars
- EGEB: South Korea joins Japan and China in net zero pledge
- These futurists say we can achieve 100% green energy by 2030
- The US is doubling e-bike imports this year to half a million, and even that isn’t enough
