New Zealand-based UBCO has announced its lineup for 2021, including the company’s various electric motorbikes and its technological improvements.

UBCO is perhaps best known for the company’s all-electric 2X2 Utility Bike, an all-wheel-drive work bike.

It began life as something of a farm bike but has since expanded to fulfill many roles and even comes in a street-legal version.

The bike has even seen use in the New Zealand Defence Forces, where it has been praised for its ruggedness and low-maintenance. The new 2021 updates to UBCO’s models have apparently continued to make improvements in those key areas.

As UBCO CEO Timothy Allan explained:

“We now have the world’s toughest utility bikes. Our bikes are what we like to call all-terrain, all-utility, and all-performance. Over the past two years plus, our product development and international supply chain team have made huge improvements to the performance, durability, security, and intelligence of our bikes. Now the rider experience is next level.”

The updated models in the line include the off-road 2X2 Work Bike and the both on- and off-road 2X2 Adventure Bike.

Both of the bikes now feature improved torque, power, and traction.

Both bikes are also powered by UBCO’s standalone KXH Power Supply, a battery that is available in three different capacities (2.1, 2.6, and 3.1 kWh).

With two different models and three different batteries, there are six different configurations of the 2X2 available.

As the company explained:

“Customers can choose the bike and power supply capacity that best suits their needs and applications. A farmer might go for a 2X2 Work Bike with a 2.1kWh Power Supply. They need an off-road vehicle that’s rugged, durable and lightweight. Whereas a delivery driver might opt for a 2X2 Adventure Bike with a 3.1kWh Power Supply. They need a road registerable vehicle that can cope with paved or gravel roads, carry their cargo, and withstand the daily high workload.”

In addition to the new batteries with up to 23% more capacity, UBCO has also increased the efficiency of its motors by 10%. Combined, that adds up to 33% more range compared to the company’s previous models.

The bikes have a top speed of 50 km/h (31 mph) in most of the world (or a lower 45 km/h in Europe) and weigh as little as 64 kg (141 lb).

They can travel around 130 km (80 miles) in between charges.

Prices vary around the world, but start at around US$6,500 in the United States.











While that might sound a bit pricy, there aren’t really any other ruggedized and all-wheel-drive electric motorbikes like these. They are a unique and still relatively new solution to replacing gas-powered bikes in many applications from utility to tourism.

And the demand just keeps coming.

As Timothy further explained:

“There’s been huge interest, especially in the black Work Bike. We’ve super ruggedised it for off-road conditions. It will be hard for farmers in particular to look past this bike as a tool for their daily work. But it’s exciting to offer a range of options to our customers – covering both urban and rural applications, on- and off-road, for individuals or commercial fleets. There are so many situations where our bikes make sense. To date, our customers love the fact that our bikes are so quiet to ride and effortless to manoeuvre. The new bikes build on this legacy and amplify it. The power to weight ratio is just right, we’ve improved motor efficiency, and made a myriad of improvements to the control and handling,” says Timothy Allan. “They’re a real joy to ride.”

What do you think of UBCO’s latest updates to the 2X2 Utility Bike? Let us know in the comment section below!

