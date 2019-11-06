UBCO shows off electric utility and dirt bikes, plus portable power, in new 2020 lineup

UBCO, best known as the New Zealand-based manufacturer of the popular 2×2 electric work bike, is showing off its new 2020 line of products. Not only has UBCO expanded from its original 2×2 electric work bike into a new electric dirt/trail bike, but the company has some other interesting surprises as well.

This year marks the single largest product release in UBCO’s history.

As explained by UBCO CEO Timothy Allan:

“Our focus has been on developing a complete product platform which enables our customers to power their purpose. By providing a range of vehicles, power supplies, accessories and subscription software, we are delivering an integrated product set that leverages the benefit of modern electric drive and battery technology without compromise. This is the biggest single release of product in the company’s history and represents 2 years of work from the whole team.

2020 UBCO 2×2 electric utility bike

UBCO has already rolled out four generations of its two wheel drive, full suspension electric utility bike known as the UBCO 2×2.

Now they’ve presented the updated fifth generation, which will be available in two variations.

The UBCO 2x2ADV is the adventure bike version of the all-wheel drive electric utility bike. It is a dual purpose on- and off-road bike that is street legal in the US, Europe and Australasia. It includes a full portable power supply (more on that later).

The 50 km/h (31 mph) bike can be registered similarly to a moped. It can achieve a range of around 120 km (75 mi) thanks to its large 2.4 kWh battery.

Or as UBCO puts it:

“An urban adventure today, an off-road adventure tomorrow, if you have adventure running through your veins, this is the bike for you.”

The second variant is the UBCO 2x2WK, which is a return to UBCO’s roots with a classic work bike. The 2x2WK is purely optimized for off-road riding with trail tires and hand lever guards for when the riding gets extra rough.

According to UBCO:

“The 2×2 Work Bike is the perfect machine for getting the job done. Blacked out, stripped back and ready for a hard day’s work. UBCO have taken their utility bike roots and created a bike that is unashamedly a workhorse for the farmer, off road worker, hunter, trail rider or conservationist. This is the lightest and simplest 2×2 to date.”

2020 FRX1 electric trail bike

Next year will also see the commercial debut of the UBCO FRX1 electric trail bike, born out of a partnership with Lithuanian-based Neematic.

The FRX1 has a top speed of 80 km/h (50 mph), yet retains functional pedals like a bicycle. Combined with its lightweight design, that allows riders to get a mountain bike experience, yet with the ability to fall back on the power of a dirt bike when the trails get too rough.

According to Justin Pagirys from Neematic/UBCO:

“The FRX1 is targeted at the mainstream customer who would not traditionally have ridden a heavy motorcross bike, but will equally appeal to the experienced rider delivering a new riding format that will surprise.”

KXH Portable Power System

UBCO has unveiled a new portable power system as part of the 2020 product line. The original UBCO 2×2 offered portable power as a critical part of the design, and now UBCO is taking that concept a step further – and a step further from the actual bike.

UBCO’s batteries will now be available as a standalone product in a rugged exo-frame. They feature multiple 5 VDC and 12 VDC outlets for powering a wide range of outdoor gear.

As explained by UBCO:

“The KXH doubles as the power supply of the 2×2 which means you can travel into your work or adventures and then use the portable power supply with ease, effectively providing on demand power like a generator. It can be easily removed from its protective frame and placed into the bike.”

Other advances announced by UBCO include a new telematics package integrated into its vehicles. The IoT upgrade allows riders to have constant access to vehicle data such as charge level and other rider tools such as GPS-based functions.

What do you think of the UBCO 2020 product line? Let us know in the comments below!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.