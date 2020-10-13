Tesla gives Model X range increase with 2021 version

Tesla is increasing the range of the Model X with the new 2021 version, according to a new Monroney sticker.

For the second year in a row, Tesla is moving to an early model year change like the rest of the auto industry instead of only changing its model year for cars actually produced in the new year.

Over the last few weeks, we have been reporting on all the changes coming to Model 3 with the new 2021 version, but it now looks like other vehicles in Tesla’s lineup are also going to get updates.

Some new Model X buyers are taking deliveries, and the vehicles are listed with 2021 VIN numbers.

Those new vehicles come with a new Monroney sticker that is showing a significant range increase (via ColdWeatherEV on Tesla Motors Club forum):

The new range is showing 371 miles on a single charge, which is a significant increase over Tesla’s currently advertised range of 351 miles.

The new range is still not displayed on the EPA’s website.

On Tesla’s website, the Model X is also still listed at 351 miles on a single charge, and it is still listed at $79,990:

Earlier today, we reported on Tesla updating its online configurator for the Model S, but the only changes were related to pricing.

Electrek’s Take

That’s an interesting development. Twenty miles is a big range increase without a new battery pack with more energy capacity.

As far as we know, Model S and Model X are still using Panasonic 18650 cells made in Japan.

Panasonic has recently been talking about improving the energy density of its cells, and Model X might be the first vehicle to get these cells.

At this point, that’s just speculation.

Tesla could have also made further improvements in efficiency throughout the powertrain. It certainly wouldn’t be the first time.

For those who are getting new Tesla cars these days, the 10th digit in a VIN is the model year, and for Tesla vehicles, “L” is 2020 and “M” is the new 2021 model year.

