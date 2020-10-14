Audi introduces headlights that can project images with its electric SUVs

Audi is introducing the first Digital Matrix LED headlights that can project images on the road like a movie projector in its new electric SUVs.

With the launch of the 2021 versions of the e-tron and e-tron Sportback, Audi is announcing the introduction of updated Digital Matrix LED headlights that projects images around the vehicle:

“As lighting technology advances, Audi continues leading the way, now offering Digital Matrix LED (DML) headlights as optional equipment in 2021 e-tron and e-tron Sportback models. This is the first time DML headlights have been mass-produced for a production vehicle.”

Audi says that there will be 5 different graphics available at launch:

“Comprised of 1.3 million micromirrors per headlight, DML headlights essentially operate like movie projectors, emitting tiny unique particles or adaptable light. At market introduction, this lighting technology offers a selection of five different welcome/leaving animations when the vehicle is parked, each with unique motion graphics and text selected through a vehicle’s MMI touchscreen display.”

But as you can imagine, this feature offers a lot of possibilities that can be implemented in the future.

Here are a few features enabled by the Digital Matrix LED headlights:

A 50-meter “light carpet” that is designed to keep light within the driver’s lane and extends the carpet left or right when changing lanes and helps to avoid a “blinding” effect for oncoming traffic

Low-beam curved lighting that bends below oncoming traffic and can help illuminate people or objects on the side of the road, which are otherwise difficult to detect

Electrostatically controlled micromirrors that can adjust light beam pixels up to 5,000 times per second

On-ground light arrows that place the vehicle’s tires within its lane

Here’s a quick video demonstrating Audi’s new headlights:

Due to regulations, the full set of features is only available in Europe. In the US, e-tron drivers will for now only have access to the “welcome/leaving” animation.

Audi says that it is working with regulators to have the Digital Matrix LED headlights’ full set of features available to US buyers.

The 2021 Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback are going to be available at dealerships this month.

As we previously reported, the 2021 version of the electric SUV is getting a range increase and a significant price drop.

You can check with your local dealers for inventory and orders:

