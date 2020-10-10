Quick Charge Podcast: October 10, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla batteries to power a passenger boat
- First look at Tesla’s new center console in 2021 Model 3 refresh
- Tesla and Fastned open Germany’s largest fast-charging hub
- Tesla electric motors to soon power V8 muscle cars with this new crate motor
- Tesla’s robot snake charger is not dead yet
- Audi teases electric e-tron GT production version, releases ‘progressive’ sound of the supercar
- EGEB: Anheuser-Busch will make low-carbon beer cans
- Climate Crisis Weekly: Humanity’s future is now in America’s hands
- NIU stock price jumps 12% after selling quarter-million electric scooters last quarter
Sponsored by Electrify America: Discover all the new and innovative ways that Electrify America is providing freedom for electric vehicle drivers at ElectrifyAmerica.com.
Want to see the face behind the voice? Watch the YouTube Version Here:
Electrek Daily Channel
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.