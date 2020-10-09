Tesla and Fastned open Germany’s largest fast-charging hub

Tesla and Fastned worked together to open Germany’s largest fast-charging hub and it even has a little coffee shop.

Fastned is a Netherland-based company that expanded across other European markets over the last few years.

While Tesla owners often stick to Tesla’s own charging stations, Fastned tried to appeal to Tesla drivers early on by adding Tesla CHAdeMO adapters to their stations.

Now they are actually partnering with Tesla on a new charging station, which they describe as “Germany’s largest fast-charging hub”.

At the location, Tesla operates 20 Superchargers and Fastned has 8 300 kW CCS chargers:

“Today, fast charging company Fastned, Tesla and Seed & Greet open Ladepark Kreuz Hilden, Germany’s largest fast charging hub. On site there is a café, a large Tesla Supercharger station and a large Fastned charging station. At the Fastned station 8 cars can charge simultaneously with up to 300 kW, allowing electric cars to add up to 300 km of range in just 15 minutes. The Fastned station is powered by energy from the sun and wind, generated partly by the station’s large solar roof. Ladepark Kreuz Hilden is right off the intersection between the motorways A3 and A46, close to Düsseldorf, Germany.”

Michiel Langezaal, CEO Fastned, commented on the announcement:

“In order to power the exponentially growing number of electric vehicles, we need a lot of big fast charging stations. I call upon landowners that share this vision to contact us, so we can join forces and see if we can realise a Fastned station on their site. Together we will build the infrastructure of the future!”

YouTube channel elektrisch unterwegs posted a quick tour of the new station:

With solar canopies and a coffee shop on-site, the new charging station is reminiscent of Tesla’s Kettleman City Supercharger station in the US and few new bigger stations with more amenities.

It’s also a rare cooperation between Tesla and another charging network, which is more popular in Europe.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.