Tesla electric motors to soon power V8 muscle cars with this new crate motor

EV West has unveiled its new Tesla crate motor mount kit to drop into V8 muscle cars in electric conversion projects.

Tesla electric motors have become a staple of electric vehicle conversions.

Their power has made them popular with people making drag strip electric monsters or even just wanting to have some torque underneath them in cool classic car conversions.

We have seen many crazy electric car conversion projects using Tesla’s powerful electric motors and a variety of different battery packs.

Some companies have been trying to make it easier to upgrade a vehicle with salvaged Tesla motors by packaging them to fit in cars and developing controllers for them.

Now EV West, a popular EV parts and conversion shop in California, has unveiled their own Tesla crate motor for muscle EV conversions:

As you can see, it’s an entire Tesla drive unit with power inverter and the brackets to be mounted like a block motor.

EV West wrote in the product announcement:

Ready for a Tesla drive in your V8 muscle car? We have you covered. Our new Revolt Tesla crate motor mounts to your small block motor mounts and attaches directly to your driveshaft allowing you to use your existing rear axle. A huge time and money saver, and allow you to change gear ratios in your third member.

As they point out, it should save time in an EV conversion by greatly simplifying the motor mounting, which could also save money.

However, they haven’t released the price yet, and while they say it will save money, don’t expect the kit to be cheap. EV conversions can be expensive and often runs into the tens of thousands of dollars.

After you have your electric motors, you also need battery modules to feed it and a way to mount those in the vehicle.

