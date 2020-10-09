First look at Tesla’s new center console in 2021 Model 3 refresh

After the news of Tesla’s 2021 Model 3 refresh earlier this week, we now get a first look at Tesla’s new center console coming with the update.

Earlier this week, we learned that Tesla is releasing a Model 3 refresh with several updated features.

The new vehicle is listed as a ‘2021’ model year, which is a rare actual model year change for Tesla, and it is starting to roll off the line at Tesla’ Fremont factory.

We have seen the vehicle, but we were not able to share any pictures so we just listed the new features that we could visually confirm.

One of the biggest changes was a new center console and now that more Model 3 vehicles are being produced with the update, some people are starting to spot them.

@jstesla on Twitter shared the first picture revealing the new design:

⚡️ NEW MODEL 3 CENTER CONSOLE ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/0vsAlgfXkt — @jstesla (@jstesla) October 10, 2020

As we reported earlier this week, Tesla got rid of the piano black glossy finish and replaced it with a matte finish.

It embedded the phone charge at top section, which is now wrapped in the faux leather material around on all side.

The center section now slides open instead of with a flipping system in the previous version.

Here’s a picture of the old Model 3 center console for comparison:

You can read our previous report on the Model 3 refresh for the other features coming with the update.

Electrek’s Take

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

As for me, I much prefer the new design. While the old one is more minimalist and cleaner, I think the new design looks more refined and luxurious.

The different finish makes a big difference.

As for the mechanism, a stronger sliding system. like in the Model S and Model X, is preferable to the flimsy flipping system in the current Model 3.

Again, I also still think that it’s interesting the access to the USB ports might have changed since the space underneath the phone charger now looks much hard to access.

It could imply Tesla having integrated storage for TeslaCam and Sentry mode. We will have to wait and see.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.