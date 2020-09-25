Podcast: Tesla Battery Day, Model S Plaid, $25,000 Tesla, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including Tesla Battery Day, Model S Plaid, a $25,000 Tesla, and more.
The Electrek Podcast is me, Fred Lambert, editor-in-chief of Electrek, and Seth Weintraub, founder and publisher of Electrek and the 9to5 network, discussing all our top stories of the week while taking questions from our readers and highlighting the most insightful comments on the site.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Tesla unveils battery puzzle made of pieces of smart material science, design, and manufacturing innovation
- Tesla unveils new 4680 battery cell: bigger, 6x power, and 5x energy
- Tesla unveils Model S Plaid: 520+ miles, 200 mph, and 0-60mph in less than 2s
- Tesla announces $25,000 electric car enabled by new battery cell
- Tesla suffers complete network outage, internal systems and connectivity features down [Update: connectivity returning]
- Tesla (TSLA): Elon Musk says ‘record deliveries possible’ in leaked employee email
- Tesla launches $2,000 ‘Acceleration Boost’ upgrade on Model Y
- Tesla reintroduces ‘Enhanced Autopilot’ — offering cheaper alternative to ‘Full Self-Driving’
- First look: Volkswagen ID.4 EV sets mainstream $40K price before incentives
