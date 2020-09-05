Considering current events, this Labor Day likely won’t be celebrated quite like last year, with big picnics and group outings. Instead of packed crowds this year, you could be using your day off to explore the great outdoors on a fast and fun electric bicycle.

What’s that? You don’t have an electric bicycle yet? Well if you want to join the millions of people experiencing the benefits of e-bikes then you might still be in luck this Labor Day by taking advantage of some big sales!

Interestingly, we’re seeing fewer big sales for electric bicycles this Labor Day than we did last year. That’s not likely because e-bikes are less popular – in fact it’s the exact opposite.

Ever since people starting wandering out of nationwide lockdowns from COVID-19, electric bicycles saves have positively skyrocketed.

Many electric bicycle companies have had trouble keeping e-bikes in stock, with some popular models still sold out until at least November.

But popular California-based electric bicycle company Juiced Bikes has announced that not only do they have a wide selection of in-stock e-bikes, but they are having a huge Labor Day sale with prices up to $700 off! And the sale has already begun, meaning you can start saving big right away.

Juiced Scorpion and HyperScorpion e-mopeds

Juiced Bikes began delivering the Scorpion and HyperScorpion e-bikes earlier this year. Designed with inspiration from retro mopeds, the Scorpion and HyperScorpion offer bench seats, drop frames, large headlights, full suspension, hydraulic disc brakes and other moped-level components that make for a great ride.

The standard Scorpion has a top speed of up to 28 MPH (though I usually peaked around 25-26 MPH in my testing), a 750W motor and a 676 Wh battery. The Juiced Scorpion normally retails for $2,199 but is on sale for $1,799 now.

And if you want to ratchet up the power, check out the HyperScorpion. It can hit speeds of over 30 MPH (48 km/h), has a 1,000 W continuous motor (that puts out even more peak power), a nearly 1 kWh battery and a number of automotive-level components like mirrors and turn signal package. The Juiced HyperScorpion is marked down $700 from its MSRP of $3,499 to just $2,799.

Juiced CityScrambler and CampScrambler

The Juiced CityScrambler and CampScrambler e-bikes take on more of a 1980’s mini-bike vibe. They offer step-over frames instead of drop frames, but also have that long bench seat that just begs to meet your significant other’s rear end as you ferry her (or him!) around in style.

The bikes are quite similar, with the CityScrambler offering slicker tires and mag wheels while the CampScrambler features knobby tires and more conventional spoked wheels.

Otherwise, they both share a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h), ranges of up to 45 miles (72 km) thanks to that 676 Wh battery, front suspension and hydraulic disc brakes.

The Scramblers are normally priced at $1,799 but are now on sale for $1,699.

Juiced CrossCurrent electric commuter bike

The CrossCurrent is Juiced’s standard commuter e-bike and is available in two formats: the CrossCurrent S2 and CrossCurrent X.

The CrossCurrent S2 gets you a great commuter e-bike with hydraulic front suspension, a 1,050 lumen headlight, Tektro hydraulic disc brakes, a combined torque/cadence-based pedal assist system, a 676 Wh battery good for well over 50 miles (80 km) of range and a top speed of up to 28 mph (45 km/h).

The CrossCurrent S2 is normally priced at $1,899 but is now on sale for $1,799.

For anyone looking for a bit of an upgrade, the Juiced CrossCurrent X adds a larger 1 kWh battery and includes racks and fenders, which are an important addition for many commuters. The CrossCurrent X is normally priced at $2,499 but is now on sale for $2,299.

Juiced RipCurrent electric fat tire bike

If you’re looking for more of a “go anywhere, do anything” type of e-bike, a fat tire bike like the Juiced RipCurrent might be right for you.

Like the CrossCurrent, the RipCurrent is available in two different formats: the RipCurrent and the RipCurrent S.

And like the CrossCurrent line, the RipCurrent e-bikes offer a lot of the same parts. You get Tektro hydraulic disc brakes, spring suspension forks, top speeds of 28 mph (45 km/h), 1,050 lumen headlight, etc.

The RipCurrent is normally priced at $1,899 but is on sale for $1,799. The RipCurrent S adds the larger 1 kWh battery and the rack/fenders package, with the sale price dropping from the MSRP of $2,499 down to $2,299.

Other labor day e-bike sales?

Last year there were significantly more Labor Day e-bike sales, but these are the ones I’ve been able to find so far this year. If you’ve seen any that I’ve missed, let me know in the comments down below so I can add them!

And to make sure we’re not playing favorites, there are of course still some other great deals for e-bikes going on out there, even if they aren’t Labor Day-specific sales.

The industry-darling RadRunner e-bike from Rad Power Bikes is still at its lowered sale price of $1,199 and the Lectric XP is back at its lowered sale price of $899, with both models proving incredibly popular at those prices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.