Rivian to test its electric pickup’s ‘adventure’ capability in Rebelle Rally

Rivian is going to test its claim that its R1T electric pickup is adventure-capable in the Rebelle Rally next month.

Ever since coming out of stealth mode with their electric vehicles, Rivian made it clear that they are targeting people who get the most out of their trucks: People who like to go on adventures.

They specifically call their R1T pickup and R1S SUV “electric adventure vehicles.”

Rivian already tested the R1T’s mantel as a support vehicle on The Long Way Up trip in Harley Davidson’s Livewire.

Now they are going to put it to the test in the Rebelle Rally, a 2,000-km (1,243-mile) rally across California and Nevada:

The Rebelle Rally is the longest competitive off-road navigation rally in the United States. The remote rally will take place over 10 days and 2,000 kilometers of stunning roads, dirt roads, trails, dunes, and designated open off-highway vehicle areas across Nevada and California. Teams of two — a driver and navigator — turn in their cell phones, GPS, and Internet enabled devices and navigate their way to checkpoints of varying degrees of difficulty using only a compass, maps, and roadbooks. It is not a race for speed but [for] precision driving and navigating.

They describe it as “the ultimate proving ground for stock manufacturer vehicle.”

Rebelle Rally has now confirmed that two-time champions Emme Hall and Rebecca Donaghe will be driving an early pre-production version of the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck for this year’s rally.

Rivian creative director Larry Parker commented:

Adventures like the Rebelle Rally are what Rivian vehicles are made for. It’s meaningful to join as the rally’s first all-electric vehicle.

It’s going to be the first year with electric vehicles, and they put in place a battery-based mobile rapid charging system that is going to be deployed along the course.

Emily Miller, the rally’s founder, commented on the announcement:

Since we first envisioned the Rebelle Rally, we knew it would be the ultimate true test of electrified vehicles available to consumers and we have worked tirelessly to make this happen. Providing battery-based mobile rapid charging on course allows these vehicles to compete in the standard classes, an exciting and important component of the Electrified Designation.

The rally is going to be held and webcast on Rebelle Rally’s website on October 8-17, 2020.

The production version of the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck is not going to make it to market until June 2021.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.