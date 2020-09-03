Quick Charge Podcast: September 3, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Elon Musk: Tesla to unveil core structural design change for how cars are made
- Tesla Instrument Cluster is not dead, gets a new suspension widget
- Watch Ford Mustang electric prototype pull a wheelie on the drag strip
- Rivian to test its electric pickup’s ‘adventure’ capability in Rebelle Rally
- Ford is going for Tesla with Mustang Mach-E dealer training material highlighting price advantage
- Only 54% of EV owners know about home charger rebates — survey
- EGEB: These companies lead in green patent applications
- Kona launches new electric bike models with eMTB, gravel and commuter e-bikes
- Kumpan launches new higher-speed seated electric scooters
