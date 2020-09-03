Watch Ford Mustang electric prototype pull a wheelie on the drag strip

The Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 prototype electric car pulled a wheelie in a quarter-mile run that it completed in just 8.27 seconds.

Last year, Ford unveiled the “Mustang Lithium” with 900hp at SEMA in Las Vegas, but I guess we can’t be too mad at them now that they are actually bringing the Mustang Mach-E to production.

They followed it up this year with the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 prototype, another one-off electric prototype to test their latest racing electric powertrain technology.

It delivers 1,400 horsepower and over 1,100 ft.-lbs. of instant torque.

Ford tested the prototype on the drag strip and not only beat its expectations — but it also pulled a pretty cool wheelie:

It completed the quarter mile in 8.27 seconds at 168 mph and Ford believes it can do even better:

“Engineered to pursue towering performance goals without using a drop of fuel, the all-electric Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 prototype has beaten expectations through an intensive testing and development process, blazing through a quarter-mile in 8.27 seconds at 168 miles per hour and reaching 1,502 peak wheel horsepower at a private test. And we believe it still has more to give.”

It’s not clear what the future of the electric prototype is but it bodes well for Ford’s performance electric vehicle development.

