Bicycle manufacturer Kona has just broadened its lineup of electric bicycles with a series of new announcements for additional electric models.

Kona Remote 160 DL

The newly announced Kona Remote 160 DL electric mountain bike features the Shimano EP8 electric mid-drive system.

That new e-bike motor and drive unit was only announced at the beginning of the week, making the Remote 160 DL one of the first e-bike models to sport the new drive unit.

The Shimano EP8 motor gets paired with a 504 Wh battery integrated seamlessly into the bike’s down tube. Suspension includes 160 mm of travel front and rear with a RockShox Zeb Select+ Charger RC 2.1 DebonAir fork and RockShox Super Deluxe Select rear suspension.

The bike rides on 29er Maxxis Assegai EXO+ tires and includes a Trans-X dropper seat post.

For brakes, the Kona Remote 160 DL receives SRAM’s Code R hydraulic calipers and 200mm discs.

Pricing for the Remote 160 DL is set at $6,999.

Kona Remote 130

For a slightly more affordable $5,999, the new Remote 130 electric mountain bike offers the older Shimano STEPS E8000 electric motor and drive unit, though it gets a similar 504 Wh battery.

The bike offers 130 mm of travel in the rear from Fox Float Performance suspension and 140 mm of travel up front from a Fox Rhythm 34 Float suspension fork.

The Kona Remote 130 features a 12-speed Shimano Deore transmission as well as Shimano Deore hydraulic disc brakes.

Kona Ecoco and Ecoco DL

Kona’s leisure bikes also now get the electric treatment with the introduction of the Kona Ecoco and Ecoco DL.

Both bikes receive power from the Shimano STEPS E6100 motor drive system and 504 Wh batteries. However, the Ecoco DL gets an integrated down tube battery while the Ecoco’s battery sits on top of the down tube.

The pair of bikes roll on 650x47c tires and start at $3,599.

Kona Dew-E DL

Another new addition to Kona’s line of commuter-oriented electric bikes is the just-announced Dew-E DL.

The Kona Dew-E DL sports an aluminum step-over frame with a carbon fiber fork. The bike features a Shimano STEPS E6100 mid-drive motor with a 504 Wh integrated battery.

The bike includes Shimano’s 10-speed Deore drivetrain and rolls on 650x47c WTB Horizon TCS tires. It starts at $3,699.

Kona Libre EL

Last but not least is the new Kona Libre EL electric gravel bike.

Electric gravel bikes have become a quickly growing market, and Kona certainly isn’t looking to be left behind.

The Kona Libre EL sports an aluminum step-over frame, a carbon fiber fork, and a set of drop bars in true gravel bike fashion.

The bike is powered by a Shimano STEPS E7000 mid-drive motor system and a 504 Wh integrated battery. The brakes and transmission come from Shimano’s GRX gravel bike component line. And while I’d love to tell you the price, Kona hasn’t announced it yet, so we’ll have to wait just a bit longer to see how much this new electric gravel bike will set us back.

via: Cyclevolta

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.