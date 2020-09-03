Ford is going for Tesla with Mustang Mach-E dealer training material highlighting price advantage

Ford is training dealers to favorably compare the Mustang Mach-E against the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y in new training material.

When Ford first launched the Mustang Mac-E, it came with some inevitable comparisons with Tesla.

As the market leader in electric cars, most automakers are benchmarking against Tesla vehicles and EV buyers are quick to comparing new entrants with the now well established EV brand.

We also noted that Ford seemed to have taken some inspiration from Tesla for the interior user interface of the Mustang Mach-E, the US automaker’s first all-electric vehicle built from the ground up.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is likely to be a direct competitor to the Tesla Model Y and the automaker is preparing its dealers for the inevitable comparison.

Some dealer training material for the Mustang Mach-E has leaked and it shows Ford favourably comparing prices against Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y (via Mach-E Club forum):

As you can see, Ford is using the fact that its buyers still have access to the US federal tax credit for electric vehicles while Tesla buyers have run out of the credit.

The program is setup in a way that a brand’s tax credits start to phase out after reaching 200,000 EV deliveries in the US.

It puts automakers who were early in pushing electric vehicles at a disadvantage now in the US.

Tesla hit the threshold back in 2018 and the federal tax credit for its buyers completely phased out over the next 2 years.

With only a few electric options, Ford still hasn’t reached its 200,000-delivery threshold,

Nonetheless, Tesla remains somewhat competitive against Ford even with this $7,500 difference.

Model 3 is probably not the best comparison, but the Model Y should be a close competitor to the Mach-E

Ford even acknowledges that in another dealer training document:

The two electric SUVs are very similar in size with Tesla Model Y only being slightly bigger:

Ford Mustang Mach-E Tesla Model Y Wheelbase 2,972 mm (117.0 in) 2,890 mm (113.8 in) Length 4,724 mm (186.0 in) 4,749 mm (187.0 in) Width 1,880 mm (74.0 in) 1,920 mm (75.6 in) Height 1,600 mm (63.0 in) 1,623 mm (63.9 in)

Considering Tesla only sells the Model Y with dual motors right now, the best comparison would be the Mustang Mach-E AWD against the Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD.

As you can see, the prices are actually very close even without Tesla having access to the federal tax credit:

Ford Mustang Mach-E AWD Ext. Range Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD Price: $50,800 with tax credit $49,990 Range: 270 miles (EPA) 316 miles (EPA) 0-60 mph: mid-5 seconds 4.8 seconds Cargo Space: 59.6 cubic feet 66 cubic feet

It’s also important to note that that’s Ford’s suggested price and the final price will be determined by the local dealers.

Ford is expected to start production of its first edition Mustang Mach-E next month and it should hit dealership shortly after.

Electrek’s Take

Personally, I think there will be plenty of room in the market for both vehicles.

While Tesla certainly appears to beat the new electric Mustang when it comes to specs, the difference won’t be enough for some that prefer the Mach-E’s design.

I think the Mustang Mach-E is going to appeal to a different crowd that aren’t likely to buy Tesla vehicles in the first place.

I wouldn’t be surprised if many who end up buying it were already fan of the Ford brand and they will be curious to test the brand’s first EV.

Really, a lot of Ford’s success with the Mach-E is going to depend on the vehicle’s reception at dealerships and the dealers embracing the electric model.

History would tell us that it doesn’t bode well on that front, but that’s bound to change at some point. I hope for Ford’s sake that it is changing now.

