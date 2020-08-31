Quick Charge Podcast: August 31, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) surges after stock split, now worth over $430 billion
- Tesla co-founder JB Straubel’s startup is already recycling scrap from Gigafactory Nevada
- Tesla releases impressive video of production at Gigafactory Shanghai — a glimpse of ‘Alien dreadnought’
- Elon Musk is going to Germany to review Tesla’s vaccine printer venture and Gigafactory Berlin
- Tesla releases new software update to visually detect speed limit signs, and more
- VW files ‘e-Thing’ trademark – hinting at off-road electric vehicle
- EGEB: Sweden launches fossil-free, hydrogen-powered steel plant
- Remember that crazy BMW concept electric motorcycle? New filings show it may be produced
- Evelo Aurora Limited pedals better than an $8,000 German e-bike
