Tesla releases new software update to visually detect speed limit signs, and more

Tesla has started pushing a new version of its software update to now visually detect speed limit signs, and more.

For a while, there has been speculation about to what degree Tesla was using GPS data versus actual detection of speed limit signs in order to detect speed limits for its Autopilot features.

Now this new udpate gives us some answers.

Today, Tesla started releasing its 2020.36 software update and it includes several new features including one called ‘Speed Assist Improvements’.

The automaker writes in the new 2020.36 release notes:

“Speed Assist now leverages your car’s cameras to detect speed limit signs to improve the accuracy of speed limit data on local roads. Detected speed limit signs will be displayed in the driving visualization and used to set the associated Speed Limit Warning.”

As usual, you can adjust Speed Assist settings by tapping Controls > Autopilot > Speed Limit.

Tesla has also built on its Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control feature to add a new ‘Green Traffic Light Chime’:

“A chime will play when the traffic light you are waiting for turns green. If you are waiting behind another car, the chime will play once the car advances unless Traffic-Aware Cruise Control or Autosteer is active When Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control is activated, a chime will play when you can confirm to proceed through a green traffic light. To enable, tap Controls > Autopilot > Green traffic Light Chime.”

The automaker notes the chime is “only designed as a notification” and “it is the driver’s responsibility to observe their environment and make decisions accordingly.”

Tesla also made some cruise set speed improvements:

“Quickly adjust the Traffic-Aware Cruise Control or Autosteer set speed to the current speed by simply tapping the cluster speedometer. You can still tap the speed limit sign to adjust the set speed to the speed limit.”

Previously, you had to use the scrolls on the steering wheel to modify to speed or reset the Traffic-Aware Cruise Control.

The update is starting to be pushed to the fleet today. As usual, keep in mind that Tesla gradually pushes software updates to the fleet and it can take a few weeks before it reaches every car.

