VW files ‘e-Thing’ trademark – hinting at off-road electric vehicle

- Aug. 31st 2020 2:26 pm ET

VW has filed a new trademark for ‘e-Thing’ — hinting at a possible new off-road electric vehicle.

The German automaker already has a pretty full lineup of new ID electric vehicles based on its MEB electric platform in the works.

Some are just concepts and others have been greenlit for production.

Now we might see another vehicle added to the list as Volkswagen files for a trademark on the name ‘e-Thing’.

The trademark was published today in Europe filed under the ‘vehicle’ category (via VWIDTalk forum):

Of course, VW had the Volkswagen Type 181, a rugged off-road convertible developed for the German military and marketed as ‘The Thing’ in the US.

The vehicle went out of production in the 1980s:

We could see a possible revival of the vehicle with an electric powertrain and design based on the ID Buggy concept unveiled last year.

The off-road vehicle was equipped with a 62-kWh battery pack and a 201-hp electric motor driving the rear wheels.

VW apparently had an actual working prototype and not just a show car:

VW Buggy front
VW Buggy interior

Apparently, all the talk about an electric off-road vehicle from VW is going to lead to an actual product.

Earlier this year, there were reports that VW is truly interested in releasing an off-road electric vehicle within the next few years.

