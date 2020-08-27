Quick Charge Podcast: August 27, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Center: new delivery location with impressive up to 300-car a day capacity coming to China
- Tesla and FBI prevented $1 million ransomware hack at Gigafactory Nevada
- Porsche delays Taycan electric wagon to next year
- VW to open ID.4 electric SUV orders in September with $100 deposit
- EGEB: McLaren’s finish line for ICE cars is 2030
- These EV chargers make money for their building-owner hosts
- Segway teases new electric moped after 4,000-mile cross-country e-scooter ride
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.