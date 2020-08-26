Green Deals: 12-pack Torchstar Retrofit LED Lights $73, more

Torchstar via Amazon offers a 12-pack of its 12W 6-inch Recessed LED Lights for $72.99 shipped. Regularly around $100, today’s deal is $8 less than our previous mention. Ditch your old recessed lights and go LED with this bundle from Torchstar. You’ll be able to cut down on energy usage (up to 87%) and count on its impressive 35,000-hour lifespan. These retrofit lights are designed for 5- or 6-inch housings. Simply screw in the socket and secure the light in place. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Home Depot offers the Nature Power 110W Solar Panel with Charger for $103.88. Today’s deal is nearly $70 off the original price and down $50 from the regular going rate. This solar panel includes everything you need to get started, such as an 11-amp charge controller, cables, and more. It’s designed to be used in tandem with a variety of products, including outdoor setups, RVs, boats, and more. Ships with a 25-year warranty. Rated 4/5 stars.

Amazon offers the Eve Energy Smart Plug for $19.99 Prime shipped. You’ll also find this offer over at Best Buy, today only. Regularly $30 and having originally sold for $50, today’s deal is a match of our previous mention as well as the Amazon all-time low. With Apple HomeKit support in tow, there’s a lot to like about the Eve Energy smart plug. That includes automatic scheduling and energy tracking, both of which will help you eliminate waste that might occur from leaving lights on or other appliances. You’ll also be able to leverage Siri to quickly control your outlet and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

