Huge Labor Day EV lease ($140/mo) deals and discounts: Prices less than gas

Labor Day weekend is arguably the best time to buy a new car. Closing a deal any earlier may mean missing out on deep year-end discounts, but waiting too long often could result in missed opportunity as depleting inventory of old stock limits selection and availability. Our weekly updated survey of the best EV leases and best EV discounts will help any shoppers out there hoping to score a great deal on a new electric vehicle. Even if one of the highlighted dealer/deals isn’t located nearby, you can use these prices to talk a local dealer down.

Here is the best of what we’ve found:

Audi e-tron

Over the past month, there have been several dealers across Southern California with great lease offers on a 2019 Audi e-tron with an average monthly lease cost (total lease cost divided by the number of months in the lease term) that was well under $700/month, plus tax and license. Inventory has noticeably depleted, and we are now down to just one dealer — Audi Oxnard — that is still significantly undercutting the competition with a three-year, $499/mo lease offer, $4999 due at signing, plus tax and license.

The offer does include a $2,000 loyalty incentive, but it does not include a special discount through the Costco Auto Program, so your deal could be positively or negatively affected depending on whether or not you are Costco member that’s currently driving around in an Audi. As of this writing, Oxnard has eleven e-trons left on the lot, advertised at a discount of at least $13,000.

There are other dealers in the area and across the nation that have notable lease offers and huge discounts on a 2019 e-tron. But if your heart is set on a 2020 e-tron Sportback, dealers are starting to indicate having a few in stock or in transit. Check your local dealer for inventory.

Nissan LEAF

Looking to spend about $200/month on an EV? If 149 miles of range works for you, there are a number of dealers with LEAF S and LEAF SV lease offers that should fit your budget. Most of these offers are for 24 months, providing an economically feasible opportunity to upgrade to a longer range EV in a couple of years.

If you need more than 200 miles of range, many Nissan dealers are blowing out their 2019 LEAF SV+ and SL+ inventory by advertising price cuts of $10,000 or more. Check out the list of Nissan discounts we found or check your local dealer for 2019 LEAF Plus inventory.

Chevrolet Bolt

Chevrolet’s Bolt LT lease offer of $239/month, $1,629 plus tax and license to start is an attractive deal to begin with. Still, there are a handful of dealers posting better offers that are worth mentioning. Quirk Chevrolet in Massachusetts tops the list with their usual $1,999 down, $125/month deal, followed by Capitol Chevrolet, Stevens Creek Chevrolet, and Martin Chevrolet in California.

Many more Chevy dealers seem to prefer to advertise discounts on the Bolt rather than lease deals. Topping the list of discounts is Mayse Automotive in Missouri, with a whopping $15,000 discount off MSRP. That includes the $8,500 rebate from the factory. Bomnin Chevrolet in Florida, Kendall Chevrolet in Idaho, Ted Britt Chevrolet, and Koons Chevrolet in Virginia, Jack Schmitt Chevrolet in Illinois, and Win Chevrolet in So Cal round out best deals in the nation, all with discounts of at least $12,000.

Hyundai Ioniq Electric

At $0 down and $139/month for a 2020 Ioniq Electric, Maguire Hyundai in New York currently has the nation’s cheapest lease offer on an EV. That’s a few bucks per month cheaper than the best Nissan LEAF S lease offer we could find, and with a 170-mile range, the Ioniq Electric should take you 21 miles farther on a charge. A lot of people spend more than $140/month on gas so if you can sort out low cost or free charging, this is basically a free new car.

Check for discounts and availability of the Ioniq Electric in your area.

Toyota Prius Prime and RAV4 Prime PHEV

Toyota seems to have priced their Prius Prime so well that it’s typically been hard for us to find great dealer offers worth mentioning. Either that or they aren’t making nearly enough. That being said, Toyota has been boosting its regional incentives recently, up to $4,500 in some locales. Check your local dealers for Prius Prime discounts.

Itching for a 2021 RAV4 Prime? Toyota did publish an interesting factory lease offer of $423/month, $3023 plus tax and license at signing. Check your local dealers for Toyota RAV4 Prime availability.

Our search for the best EV leases and best EV discounts is an ongoing endeavor to put more butts in the driver’s seat of electric vehicles. Discounts are updated during the first week of the month, while leases are updated mid-month.

