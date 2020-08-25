Quick Charge Podcast: August 25, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla announces start of operations of ‘world’s largest casting machine’
- Tesla’s Elon Musk says that batteries enabling electric aircraft are coming in ‘3 to 4 years’
- Unplugged Performance tuned Tesla Model 3 is set to take on Pikes Peak [Interview]
- Ford starts construction on new factory for electric F-150 pickup truck
- EGEB: UK pub chain to install EV charge points at 2.7K venues
- Green energy leads new US generating capacity in 2020
- Watch the world’s first electric hydrofoil boat in action
