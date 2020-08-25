Green Deals: Kobalt 80V Electric Lawn Mower $328, more

Lowe’s offers the Kobalt 80V Electric Lawn Mower for $328.65 shipped. Regularly $400 and originally $499, today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked to date. This model offers a 21-inch cutting width and ships with a 5Ah battery, along with a wall charger. It’s ideal for smaller yards totaling around an acre. The 7-position design makes it easy to get just the right cut. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 65.6-foot Remote Controlled RGB LED Light Strip for $42.89 shipped with the code IJDIDTX7 at checkout. Down from $57 or so, today’s deal beats our last mention by around $3 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This strip offers something that most others don’t, which is nearly 66-feet of lighting. It’s controlled by an included remote that has 44-keys on it for fine-tuned control. The two 32.8-foot strips can cover an entire home theater, game room, kitchen, office, or even bedroom with ease. The controller also has three buttons on it, allowing you to change the brightness, what mode the strip is in, as well as power state. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Meross Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant smart home products priced from $16.50 Prime shipped when you use item-specific promo codes. Our favorite deal is the HomeKit/Alexa/Assistant Wi-Fi Smart Switch for $16.59 with the code DBUZMOMU and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its list price of $24, today’s discount saves you 30% and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Offering support for Apple’s HomeKit, Amazon’s Alexa, and Google’s Assistant, this smart switch is compatible with all three major platforms. Plus, no hub is needed for it to function. Rated 4.8/5 stars and is a #1 new-release at Amazon.

