Quick Charge Podcast: August 13, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla battery researchers mention enabling electric aircraft with new batteries
- Electric Corvette? GM files for ‘E-Ray’ trademark
- VW is going to develop battery cells for electric cars in the US
- Cadillac Lyriq electric car to surprisingly start at less than $60,000
- EGEB: Wind and solar now generate 10% of global power
- New Yorkers test Siemens’ new EV smart charging tech
- Fact or BS: An electric scooter with claimed 100 km (62 mi) range? I did an epic test to find out!
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.