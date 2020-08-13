Electric Corvette? GM files for ‘E-Ray’ trademark

General Motors has filed a trademark for a vehicle called ‘E-Ray’ — hinting at a possible electric Corvette.

Over the last year, GM has already announced a lineup of 12 new electric vehicles across all its brands.

With supercars going electric at a fast rate, you would think that the automaker would have launched an electric program for the Chevy Corvette, but it is nowhere to be seen in GM’s official electric lineup.

But now we might get an early indication that it could still be in the plans.

GM has filed a trademark application for the mark ‘E-Ray’ in the “motor land vehicle” category:

‘E-Ray’ might a be a play on ‘Stingray’ — nameplate of several versions of Chevy’s flagship sports car.

While GM is taking its time bringing an electric version of the Corvette to market, another company is beating it to the punch.

Genovation has been working on its own electric Corvette since 2016 and recently, it broke the electric top speed record at 211.8 mph (340.85 km/h) with a prototype.

Electrek’s Take

I am a giant fan of the design of late 60s and early 70s Corvettes.

It is a dream of mine to eventually convert one to electric, but that’s for another time.

The designs of the following decades weren’t really attractive to me up until the latest generation of the Stingray (pictured above).

I think they hit the mark and caught up to the times with that one.

Hopefully, they now do the same with the powertrain technology and finally go electric.

I wouldn’t mind to see a ‘Corvette E-Ray’ hitting the market. What do you think of the name? Let us know in the comment section below.

