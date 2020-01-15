Tesla launches new home charging station with Wi-Fi connection and new design

Tesla is today launching a new version of its home charging station, the Tesla Wall Connector, now with a Wi-Fi connection and an updated design.

The Wall Connector is Tesla’s popular level 2 charging station used in its “Destination Charging Network” and sold to customers as a home charging station.

It’s not absolutely necessary for owners to have one since they can use level 1 charging, which consists of plugging the included mobile connector to a regular outlet, or they can also use level 2 charging (240v) with the included mobile connector if you have access to a 14-50 240v outlet.

The latter results in the cheapest solution to use faster level 2 charging at home.

However, some Tesla owners prefer to have a dedicated charging solution at home, and that’s why Tesla sells the $500 Wall Connector on its website.

Today, Tesla launched an updated version of its Wall Connector and it now features Wi-Fi connectivity:

Monitor your charge with the Tesla app and receive notifications when complete. Wi-Fi connectivity enables over-the-air firmware updates and remote service if necessary. Tesla Wall Connector offers the best home charging experience for any Tesla owner.

It also appears to feature a slightly updated design:

Aside from the new Wi-Fi connectivity and the updated design, it seems to have very similar features as the previous generation:

Up to 44 miles of range per hour of charge

Compatible with Model S, Model X and Model 3

Up to 11.5 kW / 48 amp output

Customizable power levels on a range of circuit breakers

Compatible with any home electrical system

Wi-Fi connectivity (2.4 GHz 802.11 b/g/n)

Approved for indoor and outdoor installation

Lightweight 18-foot cable length

Tempered white glass faceplate

Electrek’s Take

Interesting. I wonder what Tesla plans to do with the Wi-Fi connectivity on the Wall Connector?

Tesla is talking about charge monitoring and software updates, but those features were already available through the car’s software and connectivity.

What do you think? Any idea? Let us know in the comment section below.

As for the price, Tesla’s Wall Connector was always well priced at $500. If you look at all the level 2 chargers available on Amazon, you are going to have a hard time finding something with similar specs for less than $600.

