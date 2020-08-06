Quick Charge Podcast: August 6, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Elon Musk’s Boring Company gets green light to expand Las Vegas Loop with Tesla vehicles
- Tesla powertrain turns Johnny Cash’s Rolls-Royce into unique EV with 200 miles of range
- Tesla launches its own car wrap service
- VW to start ID.4 electric SUV in a few months, US production on track for early 2022
- Audi e-tron 2021 electric SUV gets $9,000 price cut and 18 more miles of range
- EGEB: Illinois launches a new 200 MW wind farm
- Honda’s car trunk-sized Motocompo gas scooter may be going electric
