Elon Musk’s Boring Company gets green light to expand Las Vegas Loop with Tesla vehicles

Elon Musk’s Boring Company has received the green light to start expanding its “Loop,” an electric transport system using Tesla vehicles, in Las Vegas.

Last year, Electrek reported on The Boring Company announcing a new proposed “Loop” system of tunnels for approval in Las Vegas.

A Boring Company Loop is an underground tunnel system in which autonomous Tesla vehicles travel at high speed to transport people.

The project was initiated by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), which operates the city’s massive convention center.

They are currently expanding the already gigantic venue with a new section to open in 2021, and they need a new way to move people between all their different halls.

In May 2019, the LVCVA chose The Boring Company’s $50 million project to act as its new official people mover.

In May, The Boring Company announced that it had completed the excavation of both tunnels for the project.

But the goal has always been to expand from the convention center to a bigger transportation system for the whole of Las Vegas.

It’s looking like The Boring Company plans to expand casino by casino on the Strip, leading to a citywide system.

Earlier this year, we learned that Resorts World Las Vegas, a new casino resort to launch next year, and Encore At Wynn, have both applied to have the tunnels expanded to their casinos.

Now we learn that they have received “approval by the Clark County Commission necessary to move forward with constructing the resort’s passenger station and tunnel that will connect to the Las Vegas Convention Center campus via Elon Musk’s innovative transportation system.”

Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas, commented on the announcement:

We are thrilled to receive approval from the County Commission to move forward with our proposed passenger station and tunnel and are eager to take the next steps in creating an innovative transportation solution for our convention guests and visitors.

The new resort says that the Boring Company Loop will be able to transport people from the convention center to the resort in Tesla vehicles in just 2 minutes.

They didn’t offer a specific timeline for the new Loop extension to be operational, but the resort is planning to open in the summer of 2021.

Electrek’s Take

They should be able to build it fast since they already have a boring machine there after completing the excavation of the convention center tunnels.

Like I said before, I think we are seeing the start of a domino effect.

With the convention center and two casinos now on board, I think that most casinos will want to not be left behind and will quickly want to be included in the loop system.

It’s a really smart strategy that should quickly result in the first full Boring Company Loop system in the world.

The main problem right now is that many of the casinos are suffering financially due to the pandemic, and they might not want to invest in the project until they see a clear path to recovery.

