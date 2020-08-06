EGEB: Illinois launches a new 200 MW wind farm

EDP Renewables’ Harvest Ridge wind farm in Douglas County, Illinois, is now operational.

US appeals court allows the Dakota Access Pipeline to stay open.

Global EV charging network ChargePoint secures an additional $127 million in funding.

New Illinois wind farm

EDP Renewables (EDPR), one of the largest wind energy producers in the world with a presence in 14 countries, has completed the construction of its 200 MW Harvest Ridge wind farm in Douglas County, Illinois (pictured above). The wind farm is now operational. It consists of 11 Vestas V136 3.7 MW wind turbines and 37 Vestas V150 4.3 MW wind turbines.

Harvest Ridge will generate enough electricity to power around 68,000 Illinois homes. It cost about $280 million and will disburse up to $50 million in cumulative payments to local governments throughout the life of the project. The project created 250 jobs during construction and 10 permanent jobs, and the landowners will be paid for hosting the wind turbines.

EDPR has other six operational Illinois wind farms, which cumulatively produce enough clean energy to power around 412,000 Illinois homes annually. Walmart is one of the businesses that will be purchasing power from Harvest Ridge.

Dakota Access Pipeline (cont’d)

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled yesterday that the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) does not have to be shut and drained, as per a lower court order on July 6. It’s able to keep operating for now.

However, the Court of Appeals yesterday also ruled that regulatory officials may still need to issue another environmental assessment for DAPL before deciding whether the pipeline can keep operating.

The DAPL is a 1,172-mile-long, 570,000-barrel-per-day oil pipeline that runs from North Dakota to Illinois.

Earthjustice lawyer Jan Hasselman, who represents the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe against Dakota Access said:

The bottom line is that the fight continues. We’re right on the law and we’re not giving up until this pipeline is shut down.

ChargePoint’s funding injection

California-headquartered, global EV charging network ChargePoint yesterday announced that is has closed $127 million in incremental equity financing. The funds will accelerate the expansion of ChargePoint’s global commercial and fleet businesses.

Investors include American Electric Power, Braemar Energy Ventures, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Chevron Technology Ventures, Clearvision, GIC, Linse Capital, and Quantum Energy Partners.

ChargePoint will use the latest funding to expand its commercial and fleet portfolio in North America and Europe and continue to scale policy, marketing, and sales efforts.

Interest in electric vehicles and infrastructure continues to grow despite the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in Europe, as EVs are built into stimulus plans.

Pasquale Romano, president and CEO of ChargePoint, said:

The shift to electric drive is intensifying for mainstream businesses and fleet operators, a transition poised to be one of the most significant transformations in modern history. With more than a decade of category leadership, ChargePoint is well positioned to continue the buildout of 21st century mobility infrastructure that will pave the way to the mass adoption of EVs.

