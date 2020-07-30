Quick Charge Podcast: July 29, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla batteries to get 20% energy density increase –Panasonic
- Tesla Gigafactory Texas shows its crazy potential in size comparison with other Tesla factories
- Model Y diary: Delivery, panel gaps and 1st impressions
- GMC Hummer electric pickup: new pictures and features released
- Lordstown releases video of working prototype of its electric pickup truck for the ‘working man’
- Kandi launches cheapest EVs in US, $13,000+ after incentives
- EGEB: Germany builds the world’s first hydrogen train filling station
- This hybrid offshore wind farm will be a green energy ‘supergroup’
- Top 5 electric cruiser bikes that we’ve tested for summer 2020
