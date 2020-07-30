Lordstown releases video of working prototype of its electric pickup truck for the ‘working man’

Lordstown Motors has released a video of a working prototype of its electric pickup truck marketed as a vehicle for the “working man.”

The startup has partly spun out of Workhorse, which has been working on its own plug-in hybrid pickup truck. The former plans to use EV technologies from the latter in order to build its own all-electric pickup truck at the Lordstown factory, which they bought from GM last year.

Lordstown Motors has been pushing aggressively to deliver its first vehicles by the end of the year and later pushed the timeline to summer 2021.

We have been skeptical of Lordstown sticking to the timeline since it didn’t have a working prototype at the time.

Last month, the company held an unveiling event at its factory and drove a prototype of the truck on stage — showing a working vehicle for the first time.

Now, Lordstown Motors released a new video of the truck with a working prototype of the electric pickup truck at work:

The new teaser clearly markets the pickup truck as a vehicle for the “working man.”

It does showcases some of the most interesting features, like the power outlet in the bed to power some power tools using the powertrain’s battery pack:

Here are the specs that the company has released about the Endurance electric pickup truck earlier this year:

Base Price: $52,500

Safety Rating (Front, Side, Rollover): 5 / 5 / 4

ADAS-LDW, AEB, Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Software – OTA (Over the Air Updates)

Fault monitoring – OTA realtime

EV Range (EPA cycle): 250+ miles

Charging time (95% SOC, Level 2-7kW AC/Level 3 DC): 10 hrs / 0.5 to 1.5 hrs

Off-board power for tools and accessory (stationary) 120V, 30 amp

Seating Capacity: 5

Towing Capacity: 7,500 lbs

Drivetrain layout: 4 Hub Electric Motors

Brakes Front/Rear: Custom in hub motor brakes

Wheels: 20 in

Horsepower Peak: 600 hp

Electrical Power Steering Assist

Top Speed (Software Governed): 80 mph (128 kph)

Gradeability at GVW: 30%

Warranty: 3-years bumper-to-bumper; 8-year battery warranty

The pickup truck is going to start at $52,000, and Lordstown is going to primarily target fleet managers.

