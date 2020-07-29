Quick Charge Podcast: July 29, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla begins construction on world’s largest Megapack project for PG&E
- Tesla is ‘expanding’ battery cell manufacturing team, now hiring production associates
- Elon Musk: Tesla is open to supply software, powertrains, & batteries to other automakers
- Tesla Model Y diary: Day One, the Model X lease trade-in
- GM shares progress update on new battery cell factory in pictures
- GMC teases electric Hummer pickup’s remarkable on- and off-road capabilities, fall unveiling
- Northvolt secures $1.6 billion, signs battery supply contract with BMW
- After two deaths, Revel temporarily pulls plug on shared electric mopeds in NYC
- Yamaha unveils new full-suspension electric mountain bike straight out of the future
- Top 5 fat tire electric bikes we’ve tested (and you’ll want to ride) for summer 2020
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.