Tesla is ‘expanding’ battery cell manufacturing team, now hiring production associates

Tesla is “expanding” its battery cell manufacturing team, as it is about to start production of its own battery cells in volume.

The automaker is now hiring production associates for its cell manufacturing pilot line.

Earlier this year, Electrek has exclusively revealed Tesla’s secret “Roadrunner” project, which consists of its in-house designed battery cell manufacturing system to increase production volume and reduce cost.

Last month, Tesla acknowledged the project when they were seeking approval to build a second floor at their “Tera battery manufacturing facility” hosting the Roadrunner project in Fremont.

The Tera battery manufacturing facility is home to Tesla’s pilot battery cell manufacturing line made of new machinery developed in-house.

Tesla never confirmed the planned production output of the battery manufacturing system, but it is expected to be somewhat significant, considering it plans to operate the production line 24/7 with four shifts of up to 100 workers.

And now we learn that Tesla is starting to expand the team, hiring production associates.

A Tesla recruiter working on the project wrote this week:

Tesla’s Cell Manufacturing team is expanding and hiring Production Associates.

Hiring production associates for a new production line generally means that Tesla is planning to soon start operating the line at a higher capacity more consistently, despite being a pilot line.

The automaker wrote in a job listing shared by the recruiter:

We are seeking highly motivated Production Associates to tackle manufacturing on a challenging new pilot line. You will be working alongside engineers to develop an advanced new product and be among the first individuals to work on cutting edge manufacturing processes within Tesla. This fast-paced team is the perfect environment if you are interested in developing multiple skills and having an immediate impact on the future of electric vehicles.

Along with the new position, Tesla is also seeking several engineering positions for the battery cell pilot production line.

The automaker wrote in one of the job listings:

Tesla is seeking a highly motivated Controls Engineering Manager, responsible for building a team of Controls Engineers to contribute to the design and development of new automation equipment and assembly lines for our advanced cell manufacturing equipment for our cutting-edge Tesla Energy Batteries.

Tesla also mentions that the engineers will help “to build a world-class manufacturing facility right here in the Bay Area.”

The automaker is expected to release more information about the project at its “Battery Day,” which is now scheduled for September 22.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.