Quick Charge Podcast: July 28, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- First look at Elon Musk’s personal Tesla Model S with prototype color
- Tesla (TSLA) could become most valuable company in the world, says VW CEO
- Tesla is 2 years ahead of the industry in critical areas, Audi CEO says
- Tesla Model 3 race car breaks track record, sets eyes on Pikes Peak
- Rivian releases new electric pickup test video, explains balance of off-road and on-road performance
- The Electrek Review: Mini SE is a fun, instant classic, but oh, that range…
- Lucid unveils its driver-assist plan to compete with Tesla’s Autopilot
- Kawasaki’s production electric motorcycle patent reveals interesting insight
- Pure Watercraft launches electric boat kits to electrify the most popular watercraft
- The carbon fiber Gogoro Eeyo 1 belt-drive e-bike is now available in the US
- The top 5 hybrid mountain/commuter electric bikes we’ve tested for summer 2020
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.