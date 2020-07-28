First look at Elon Musk’s personal Tesla Model S with prototype color

We’ve got a first look at Elon Musk’s personal Tesla Model S with a new prototype color that will apparently be possible thanks to a new paint shop.

Over the last year, Elon Musk has been talking about Tesla building the “most-advanced paint shop” at Gigafactory Berlin.

The CEO talked about new multi-layered paints:

“Giga Berlin will have world’s most advanced paint shop, with more layers of stunning colors that subtly change with curvature.“

Musk said that Tesla is working on a new ‘deep crimson red’ that is becoming his favorite feature.

Now a Tesla Model S with a special color was spotted in the executive parking lot of SpaceX’s headquarters:

@elonmusk Is this the "deep crimson" Tesla paint color you were talking about loving recently that's planned for Giga Berlin? (I think this is your personal car given who sent me this photo). *Photo used with permission by the person who took it, a podcast listener of mine pic.twitter.com/DRacSxET1J — Ryan McCaffrey (@DMC_Ryan) July 28, 2020

It led people to speculate that the Model S his Musk’s personal Tesla and that the color might be the new “deep crimson”.

The CEO confirmed that it is a “prototype of the color” that Tesla is developing for the new paint shop.

It has been a while since Tesla has introduced new color options.

On the contrary, in recent years, Tesla has reduced color options in order to streamline its production and simplify service repairs.

We might have to wait a while to see the new colors though since Musk has linked them to Gigafactory berlin going online.

Tesla is currently building Gigafactory Berlin in Germany, and it is expected to be complete by the summer of 2021 to first produce the Model Y.

Musk says that the new paint shop and colors will make it to other vehicles, but it could take a while:

To be clear, Fremont and Shanghai will also be upgraded over time, but it’s hard to retrofit these improvements to an operating paint shop.

As we recently reported, Tesla built a new paint shop for Model 3 in Fremont, and it plans on recommissioning its former paint shop as it increases Model Y production.

