Gogoro first unveiled its new Eeyo 1 and Eeyo 1s electric bikes in May. Now the company is announcing the first availability of the sleek electric bikes as customers line up to place orders.

After teasing a US-entry in the past, the move marks Gogoro’s first sales in the United States.

While the company is likely better known for its popular 55 mph (88 km/h) seated electric scooters and its enormous distributed battery swap network, Gogoro has been steadily expanding its product line over the last year.

First came a line of smaller urban-oriented seated electric scooters under the Viva model line, and now Gogoro is making available its lightest vehicle yet: the carbon fiber Gogoro Eeyo 1 and 1s.

Both bikes use Kevlar-reinforced carbon fiber to construct a strong, open frame and rigid fork. The lack of a typical seat tube allows more space in the frame and makes it easier to throw the 27 lb (12.2 kg) bike over your shoulder. Try that with most 50+ lb (23+ kg) electric bikes!

The main difference between the two bikes is that the Gogoro Eeyo 1 features an alloy seat post, handlebars, and rims, while the Gogoro Eeyo 1s is completely carbon fiber.

Both bikes are powered by the Eeyo SmartWheel from Gogoro, an all-in-one drive system that encapsulates the battery, motor, torque sensor, and smart connectivity together inside of the small rear hub. Paired with the SmartWheel is a Gates Carbon Drive system that used a carbon fiber-reinforced belt instead of a chain for smoother, quieter, and maintenance-free pedaling.

The motor propels the bike up to 19 mph (30.5 km/h) in the US, or a slightly slower 15 mph (25 km/h) in the EU.

The Gogoro Eeyo 1 also offers an innovative charger stand that performs double duty, displaying the bike and keeping it charged. The standard charger is equally as innovative, using a flexible band that snaps around the shell of the motor to begin charging. No more fiddling with little charger connectors!













The battery is rather small compared to other e-bikes, at just 123 Wh. But Gogoro claims that by designing the entire powertrain in-house, their system has been made efficient enough to reach as far as 40 miles (64 km) in Sport Mode or 55 miles (88 km) in Eco Mode.

Electrek should have a Gogoro Eeyo 1 to test out soon, so I’ll be sure to check out the range in addition to the many other unique aspects of the bike in our full review.

As Gogoro’s Chief Marketing Officer Kirk James explained in a statement provided to Electrek:

“Eeyo 1 is an innovative approach to the hyper-local and multi-modal transportation challenges people in cities face every day and we designed it so riders can navigate the busy stop and go traffic in the quickest and most agile way possible. We focused on the essentials that make it an absolute joy to ride. Because the more fun the ride – the more we ride. And that’s the whole point.”

So what will Gogoro’s electric bike run you? The top-of-the-line Eeyo 1s is priced at $4,599 and is available in a “warm white matte finish” while the Eeyo 1 is priced at $3,899 and comes in either “cloud blue” or “lobster orange.”

What do you think of the Gogoro Eeyo 1 and 1s carbon fiber e-bikes? Let us know in the comments below!

