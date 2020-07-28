Tesla Model 3 race car breaks track record, sets eyes on Pikes Peak

- Jul. 28th 2020 5:28 am ET

0

Unplugged Performance built an electric race car using a Tesla Model 3 Performance in just a week and the race car has already broken a track record and now they set their eyes on the Pikes Peak hill climb.

Tesla tuner Unplugged Performance has several new performance upgrades for Model 3 and it combined them to create a whole race car package for Tesla’s electric sedan.

They built a brand new car to try to break a few records, especially at Pikes Peak Hill Climb.

Unplugged managed to build the car in just a week despite some significant modifications, including new wheels, tire, suspension, brakes and even aerodynamic body mods.

As you can see in the pictures, they haven’t had the time to make the car aesthetically pleasing yet but it’s functional:

CEO Ben Schaffer told Electrek about the quick timeline to build the car:

“Two weeks prior we announced entry into Pikes Peak International Hillclimb with legendary driver and Unplugged Performance advisor Randy Pobst behind the wheel. At the time of announcement we did not yet even have a car…but we did have a plan! On Friday night, July 17th we picked up a brand new Model 3 Performance from Tesla. On Monday July 20th we began installing our full Ascension-R package of bolt on street tune upgrades to the fresh car. The build finished Friday night at 11pm and we drove it up to Buttonwillow on Autopilot. The car’s first charge occurred at 2am at Buttonwillow the day of TeslaCorsa 9.” 

As we previously reported, Tesla Corsa is a series of track day organized by Unplugged for Tesla owners to experience the full performance of their vehicles in a safe environment.

The latest event at the Buttonwillow race track was a great first outing for the Tesla Model 3 Ascension by Unplugged Performance.

They managed to managed to beat the Porsche 991 GT3 RS’s best Buttonwillow time on Fastest Laps with street tires by running a 1:54.266:

Here you can watch the record run from a go pro inside the vehicle:

Unplugged’s goal is to deliver a vehicle that can beat a 991 GT3 RS for half the price and with the performance that the Ascension package is getting now for just $35,000 over the price of the Model 3, it looks like it’s actually happening.

But the real test is going to be the Pikes Peak hill climb next month when Randy Pobst, a race car driver who helped Tesla tune the performance version of the Model 3, is going to attempt to break some records with the vehicle at the famous proving grounds.

You can read more about the Unplugged Performance Ascension package for Model 3 in our previous report about the car.

