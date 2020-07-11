Quick Charge Podcast: July 11, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Elon Musk: Tesla German-built Model Y is going to be ‘a revolution in auto body engineering’
- Tesla (TSLA) announces official battery day and shareholder meeting
- Tesla electric hatchback: Elon Musk says new car might be designed in Germany
- Tesla Model Y lands in Europe thanks to Volvo looking to reverse engineer it
- Tesla (TSLA) facing unprecedented $20 billion short bet — potential bloodbath?
- Tesla secures tax break for Cybertruck Gigafactory in Austin
- Tesla patents new technology for lithium metal/anode-free battery cells
- Hands-on: Bluetti AC200 – the ultimate solar power station?
- Rivian secures $2.5 billion funding from Tesla investors and more
- California starts charging EV registration fees up to $175 in July
- EGEB: Washington, DC’s Metro makes a $50M solar power deal
- UN chief: ‘Coal has no place in COVID-19 recovery plans’
- Climate Crisis Weekly: The Red List — which animals are at risk of extinction
- 5,400W e-scooter review: 50 MPH Wolf Warrior is the most fun you can have standing up
